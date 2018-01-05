Black Tony Says He Saw Two Crackheads Get Frozen Stuck Outside [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, he said he witnessed something strange. Two crackheads were outside of his house, and they got frozen stuck in a rather precarious position. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

