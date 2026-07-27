Did Porsha And Shamea's Friendship Hit The Point Of No Return?

Their friendship began through their mothers, not as close schoolmates.

Proximity after Porsha's divorce brought them together, but values differed.

Family disputes and personal accusations ultimately fractured their bond.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton gave BFF energy on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for several seasons, but in real life, their relationship was more complicated.

We’ve watched both the highs and the lows of their friendship, but in the last few episodes of season 17, we watched them take it to hell. Their drama extended past TV reads and into family territory. It was NOT bestie behavior.

This confused fans who remembered the two as childhood friends, but the explanation may have been in our faces all along. They may not have been as close as we thought, or even as close as they thought.

The Timeline

Morton joined the series as an official cast member for season sweet 16. It looked like she and her bestie were about to run things, but her venting to cast members about their relationship feeling one sided disrupted the bestie narrative.

Carlos King got the receipts on their relationship on the Reality With The King podcast. Morton explained that she met Porsha in middle school, but that is not where their friendship began.

“We were friends through our moms,” she explained. “We were cool, we weren’t hanging tight in high school. She had her crew, I had my crew, but we were cool.” They continued to hang out with other people after graduation.

One-on-one side quests were not added to their dynamic until much later. “It wasn’t until her divorce from Kordell that we became like best friends,” Morton explained.

Source: Bravo / Getty

She credited their connection to proximity. “I guess we were around each other more,” she said when King asked what about that time period brought them together.

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Proximity can create intimacy. It can also create convenience. When one gets mistaken for the other you might find yourself at a Scotland dinner table across from your former bestie who just accused your mama of sleeping with your uncle.

Divorce is a huge change. It can cause switch-ups in your social circle. That doesn’t mean the space you’re making in your life is permanent.

Related: Opinion: Are Birthday Dinners Exposing Fake Friendships And Fake People?

Friends Can See One Another Differently

Williams chose not to respond to several direct questions about Morton during her conversation with King, despite his prompting. She tried to pay the situation dust off-camera the way she attempted to on-camera. “I do shy away from speaking about her,” she said. “It just seems to be something that I’d rather not engage with.”

They are on the same page about sharing valuable memories. The value of those memories seems to be misaligned. Specials occasions can mean more to some people than others. Morton attended Williams’ bridal shower and wedding, but they weren’t even approaching close until the marriage was over.

Part of Morton’s issue with Williams was her not attending one of her wedding ceremonies. She mentioned it repeatedly on the show.

Later when Porsha talked about being close friends with Phaedra Parks at Park’s birthday Morton didn’t buy it. “Please she wasn’t even at your wedding,” she said in her confessional.

That might not have meant as much to Williams as it might have to other brides. Wedding parties don’t even indicate closeness the same way for all people. Even on Summer House Martha’s Vineyard (which deserves to come back) Preston was confused about Silas thinking they were super close just because he was in his wedding party.

Some people include the people they know will show up for them, not the people they are closest to.

Related: ‘Real Housewives’ Shouldn’t Be Shaming One Another For Having Abortions

Crossing The Values Bridge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Friendships go through peaks and valleys, but when the foundation is rotten, there’s more of one than the other. Williams and Morton’s relationship went from rocky to disastrous after they argued in Scotland during season 17 episode 14. It is no surprise that their moms were at the center of the dispute.

No matter of girls nights, Hennessy binges, and birthing suite visits could prevent the inevitable. They were always going to fall out.

The family friendship that brought the two housewives together fractured over business and personal disputes. The problem between their mothers might be why they could only ever really be so close.

Their drama spilled off of the show to social media where accusations of hating and hoing flew freely. It was enough for one to question if they were ever really true friends, let alone best friends.

It was a good reminder that just because someone is willing to spend time with you doesn’t mean they trust you or that you can trust them. Them being in the pew at your wedding or beside you at your birthday doesn’t mean they won’t tell all your business when they decide to.

Did Porsha And Shamea's Friendship Hit The Point Of No Return? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com