Black Tony Is Selling “Squppies,” & It’s Weirder Than You Think [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Tony called up and had a strange explanation for why he thinks Georgia will win the game against Alabama at the college football playoff. Then, he says he can’t make it to work because he’s reading scriptures. Oh, and he’s selling “Squppies.” As in, squirrel puppies. Check out the audio player to hear more in this funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

