Black Tony
Home > Black Tony

Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
21 reads
Leave a comment

When Rickey Smiley talked to Black Tony on this particular morning, Black Tony was still at his girl’s house, and totally deprived of sleep. Why? He blames it all on episode of “Power,” which he says got his lady all riled up the night before. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

RELATED: How Did Black Tony Manage To Call While Tied Up Inside A Trunk? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Black Tony

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show