University president explains degree was earned through prior learning assessment, not an honorary doctorate.

Degree verification letter describes Bryant's situation as a 'special case' with waived admission requirements.

Debate continues over the process used to award the degree, with some questioning its legitimacy.

Source: JC Olivera

The conversation surrounding Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s academic background continues as the president of the university that awarded her doctorate speaks publicly about the controversy for the first time.

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Indiana Southwest Christian University President Jaquel Pitts recently joined Marc Lamont Hill for an interview focused on questions surrounding Bryant’s Doctor of Psychology degree. During the discussion, Pitts explained the process the school used to award the degree and pushed back against claims that Bryant received an honorary doctorate.

Pitts said Bryant earned her doctorate in Theocentric Psychology through the university’s Prior Learning Assessment process, which allows academic credit to be considered based on professional experience, previous education, and demonstrated knowledge. He emphasized that the degree was not honorary and said the university followed its own academic policies when reviewing Bryant’s qualifications.

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The interview comes after Pitts began sharing documents with media outlets to provide additional context about Bryant’s degree. The materials included a copy of Bryant’s diploma, a degree verification letter, an accreditation certificate, FedEx shipping information, and an email from Pitts stating that the doctorate “is not an honorary degree.”

According to the university’s degree verification letter, Bryant’s traditional admissions and coursework requirements were waived after the school determined that her professional experience and prior learning qualified her for academic credit. The letter described Bryant’s situation as a “special case” and stated that the degree was awarded through the Prior Learning Assessment program.

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The controversy has sparked debate online, with critics continuing to question the circumstances surrounding Bryant’s doctorate. Some have raised concerns about the process used to award the degree, while supporters have pointed to the university’s statements and documentation as evidence that the doctorate was legitimately granted under the institution’s guidelines.

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Pitts’ appearance with Hill gave the university an opportunity to directly address those concerns and explain the reasoning behind its decision. Throughout the interview, he maintained that Bryant’s degree was earned and that the school stands behind the process used to evaluate her qualifications.

As discussions continue, the focus remains on the university’s Prior Learning Assessment system and how institutions determine academic credit for professional accomplishments. The interview provided new details from the school’s perspective, but the debate over Bryant’s credentials is likely to continue as more people examine the documents and explanations surrounding the case.

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