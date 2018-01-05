55 reads Leave a comment
In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins says the pastor has decided to change the policy on testimonies, because of an incident that happened last Sunday. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Church Announcements: Why New Member Is Only Saved From The Waist Down [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: A Money Saving Opportunity For All One-Legged Members [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe’s Family Are Living Their Best Lives In Ghana [PHOTOS]
- What Omarosa Said To Gary With Da Tea After Leaving The White House [VIDEO]
- 2 Chainz’s Manager Shares Inspiring Story Of Giving Up Millions To Save His Life [VIDEO]
- Black Tony Says He Saw Two Crackheads Get Frozen Stuck Outside [EXCLUSIVE]
- Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]
- Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Has Banned Testimonies [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hollywood’s 13-Year-Old Son Details Rejection After Writing Clever Note To A Girl [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Nicki Minaj & Nas Breakup?
- Rickey Smiley Jams Out On The Water In South Florida [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- “Bright” Sequel Confirmed On Netflix [VIDEO]
Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
14 photos Launch gallery
Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
1. Loni Love1 of 14
2. Bresha Webb2 of 14
3. Aisha Tyler3 of 14
4. Darmirra Brunson4 of 14
5. Kym Whitley5 of 14
6. Wanda Sykes6 of 14
7. Luenell7 of 14
8. Sommore8 of 14
9. Dominique9 of 14
10. Mo'Nique10 of 14
11. Sheryl Underwood11 of 14
12. Sherri Shepherd12 of 14
13. Tiffany Haddish13 of 14
14. Leslie Jones14 of 14
comments – Add Yours