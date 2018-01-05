Church Announcements: Why The Pastor Has Banned Testimonies [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins says the pastor has decided to change the policy on testimonies, because of an incident that happened last Sunday. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

