19 reads Leave a comment
In this edition of the Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins says she narrowly escaped going to jail. She found herself having to attempt to shoplift a turkey at the grocery store, but when it didn’t work out, she had to think on her feet! Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Church Announcements: How A Deacon Passed Away From Four Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Madea & Bernice Jenkins Argue About Church Values & Ratchery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Church Announcements: Sean John’s New Senior Citizen Underwear Line [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Unarmed Black Man Shot By Texas Cop Struggles To Pay Hospital Bills
- Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tammy Franklin Shares Gems About How To Keep Your Marriage Spicy [AUDIO]
- Blac Chyna The Rapper? [VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
9 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 9
2. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 9
3. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 9
4. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 9
5. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 9
6. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 9
7. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 9
8. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 9
9. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours