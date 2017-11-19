Church Announcements
Home > Church Announcements

Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 2 hours ago
19 reads
Leave a comment

In this edition of the Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins says she narrowly escaped going to jail. She found herself having to attempt to shoplift a turkey at the grocery store, but when it didn’t work out, she had to think on her feet! Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Church Announcements: How A Deacon Passed Away From Four Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Madea & Bernice Jenkins Argue About Church Values & Ratchery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Sean John’s New Senior Citizen Underwear Line [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Bernice Jenkins , church announcements

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show