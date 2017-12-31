Church Announcements
Home > Church Announcements

Church Announcements: Why New Member Is Only Saved From The Waist Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 3 hours ago
28 reads
Leave a comment

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins explains that a new member of the church didn’t finished getting baptized this past week. Normally, it shouldn’t take more than once, but the sister has an unusually large back side. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Church Announcements: A Money Saving Opportunity For All One-Legged Members [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Madea & Bernice Jenkins Argue About Church Values & Ratchery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley "Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life" Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

71 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Church Announcements: Why New Member Is Only Saved From The Waist Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley's "Stand By Your Truth" Book Signing In Lafayette, LA [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

church announcements

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show