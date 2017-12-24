Church Announcements
Church Announcements: A Money Saving Opportunity For All One-Legged Members [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 13 hours ago
In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins has some exciting news for the church, especially those members who have only got one leg, whether it’s the right one or the left one! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Bernice Jenkins , church announcements

