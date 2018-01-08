News You Can't Use
Special K’s Tips For Avoiding A Sexual Harassment Case [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Special K has some great tips for all the men out there listening. With the recent surge in victims of sexual harassment shining a light on their transgressors, Special K has some advice: keep it in your pants. Click on the audio player to hear more from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

