Special K’s Tips For Avoiding A Sexual Harassment Case [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K has some great tips for all the men out there listening. With the recent surge in victims of sexual harassment shining a light on their transgressors, Special K has some advice: keep it in your pants. Click on the audio player to hear more from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

