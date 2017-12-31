New Indiana Bill Forces The NFL To Refund Fans If A Player Kneels During The National Anthem

Remember the First Amendment? Well, some people don’t want free speech to apply to NFL players, especially Rep. Milo Smith, a Republican from Indiana. He is proposing new legislation that will require the Indianapolis Colts to refund fans if a player kneels during a game. Smith said, “To me when they take a knee during the national anthem, it’s not respecting the national anthem or our country. Our government isn’t perfect, but it’s still the best country in the world and I think we need to be respectful of it.” If America is still the best country in the world then why would this Republican disrespect the constitution by attempting to take away the First Amendment rights of NFL players?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As we all know, the kneeling began as a peaceful protest from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was speaking out against police brutality and racial injustice. Unfortunately, Donald Trump made the kneeling into a volatile conversation about patriotism and our military. Rep. Milo Smith should be more focused on what Colin and so many others are protesting — like Aaron Bailey, an unarmed 45-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Indiana police. Smith is more outraged by kneeling but not outraged about unarmed people killed by police in his state. That said, Rep. Milo Smith is not know for compassion. In 2014, he advocated for a bill to ban same-sex marriage, even though his son is gay.

Let’s hope Milos’ bill never touches a football field.

The Latest:

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS] 1. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins 1 of 17 2. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins 2 of 17 3. Cincinnati Bengals vs Green Bay Packers 3 of 17 4. Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars 4 of 17 5. Houston Texans v New England Patriots 5 of 17 6. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts 6 of 17 7. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts 7 of 17 8. Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills 8 of 17 9. Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers 9 of 17 10. Houston Texans v New England Patriots 10 of 17 11. Miami Dolphins v New York Jets 11 of 17 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings 12 of 17 13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings 13 of 17 14. Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills 14 of 17 15. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions 15 of 17 16. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions 16 of 17 17. Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading New Indiana Bill Forces The NFL To Refund Fans If A Player Kneels During The National Anthem NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

SOURCE: IndyStar

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters