Les Brown On How Your Ability To Tell Stories Relates To Making Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After the show, Les Brown stuck around to hang with Special K. Les Brown has been around the world motivational speaking, and now he’s taking things to the next level. He talks about teaching people how to use their story to create income, as well as creating non-performance income and being knowledgable in the new currency. Les talks about earning money while you’re sleeping and creating generational wealth with something called cryptocurrency.

Les also talks about the 7 Principals Of Storytelling; how to present yourself, advance your career and build a business. He explains that your ability to communicate is directly correlated with these successes. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of the fascinating interview from RSMS Uncut “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

