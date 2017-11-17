RSMS Videos
Home > RSMS Videos

Les Brown On How Your Ability To Tell Stories Relates To Making Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 8 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

After the show, Les Brown stuck around to hang with Special K. Les Brown has been around the world motivational speaking, and now he’s taking things to the next level. He talks about teaching people how to use their story to create income, as well as creating non-performance income and being knowledgable in the new currency. Les talks about earning money while you’re sleeping and creating generational wealth with something called cryptocurrency.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Les also talks about the 7 Principals Of Storytelling; how to present yourself, advance your career and build a business. He explains that your ability to communicate is directly correlated with these successes. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of the fascinating interview from RSMS UncutThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Tyrese Lied About Getting Money From Will & Jada? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill: “I Don’t Wanna Have To Wake Up & Sell My Soul For Money All Day” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Jay-Z’s Jab At Rappers’ Money Pics On Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Stars Still Making Money After Death [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Stars Still Making Money After Death [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Les Brown On How Your Ability To Tell Stories Relates To Making Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Stars Still Making Money After Death [PHOTOS]

les brown , Special K

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show