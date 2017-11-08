Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Tyrese Lied About Getting Money From Will & Jada? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After a series of intense social media rants and grand gestures toward his daughter, Shayla, Tyrese has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny. Then, he claimed that Will & Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help him stay afloat during this period of difficulty. But Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

