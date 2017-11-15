Did Migos Really Jump XXXTentacion? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During Headkrack’s Hip Hop Spot he snickered at a story about Migos allegedly jumping XXXTentacion. He went on social media to talk about it and mentioned that he was 50 people deep and Migos should watch out. XXXTentacion also talked about how they really didn’t touch him, but he is ready to sue them.

Rapper Eve just joined “The Talk” and fans are excited that they get to see her everyday on the show. Headkrack also spoke about Tracee Ellis Ross hosting the American Music Awards and how her mother, Diana Ross will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Fans should get excited because the show will air on Sunday.

