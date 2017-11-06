Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Quavo Is Pushing For Migos To Star As Three Hyenas In New “Lion King” Movie

"Does it look like we got left off of The Lion King?"

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
13 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Backstage

Source: David Becker / Getty

As Disney prepares to remake the 1994 cartoon classic The Lion King, one of our favorite groups is pushing to join the cast.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Quavo wants the Migos trio to take on the roles of Scar’s henchmen, the three hyenas—Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed. The rapper tweeted at Disney on Sunday, November 5 with his proposition:

While this would be incredible, there’s one minor issue—Eric Andre, Keegan Michael-Key, and Florence Kasumba are already locked in to voice the hyenas under different names. But the loyal fans don’t seem to care; they’re taking to social media to demonstrate their support for the group.

We’re not gonna lie, this would be a super lit collaboration. Can you imagine the improvisation and hilarity that could come from their lines? The movie would become a demonstration of Black millennial musical excellence.

But while it’s unlikely that the Migos will be added to this project, we don’t have to fret: Quavo recently mentioned he’s working on his own movie project for the “Bad and Boujee” trio in an interview with Zane Lowe.

“I’m a ’90s [kid] and all my favorite movies got the dope artists in them,” Quavo elaborated. “Juice, Menace II Society, All the Snoop Dogg movies, Master P movies, Big Tymers movies. That’s what we’re doing right now; we’re looking into the script.”

The Latest:



Migos At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Migos At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Quavo Is Pushing For Migos To Star As Three Hyenas In New “Lion King” Movie

Migos At #BirthdayBashATL2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show