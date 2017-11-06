Quavo Is Pushing For Migos To Star As Three Hyenas In New “Lion King” Movie

As Disney prepares to remake the 1994 cartoon classic The Lion King, one of our favorite groups is pushing to join the cast.

Quavo wants the Migos trio to take on the roles of Scar’s henchmen, the three hyenas—Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed. The rapper tweeted at Disney on Sunday, November 5 with his proposition:

3 Hyenas Lions King 🙌🏾 call us 📱 @Disney — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 5, 2017

While this would be incredible, there’s one minor issue—Eric Andre, Keegan Michael-Key, and Florence Kasumba are already locked in to voice the hyenas under different names. But the loyal fans don’t seem to care; they’re taking to social media to demonstrate their support for the group.

The fact is that "Be Prepared" needs to be remade with Gucci Mane and Migos for the new Lion King soundtrack. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) November 6, 2017

If migos don’t play the hyenas in the lion king it’ll just ruin it for me — B. Trent (@PowerCarries) November 6, 2017

Migos: “Do it look like we were left off #LionKing?” — rikki lee 🐔 (@_slikkrikk) November 6, 2017

We’re not gonna lie, this would be a super lit collaboration. Can you imagine the improvisation and hilarity that could come from their lines? The movie would become a demonstration of Black millennial musical excellence.

But while it’s unlikely that the Migos will be added to this project, we don’t have to fret: Quavo recently mentioned he’s working on his own movie project for the “Bad and Boujee” trio in an interview with Zane Lowe.

“I’m a ’90s [kid] and all my favorite movies got the dope artists in them,” Quavo elaborated. “Juice, Menace II Society, All the Snoop Dogg movies, Master P movies, Big Tymers movies. That’s what we’re doing right now; we’re looking into the script.”

