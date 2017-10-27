Why Migos’ New Song Provides Hip-Hop With Something That’s Long Overdue [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In New York City, at a big concert, Migos teased a quick sneak-peak of their upcoming song which features verses from BOTH Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. In an industry that often pits female MCs against each other, they are rarely afforded the opportunity to collaborate. But finally, we get to see rap’s current favorite ladies on one track together! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Cardi B & The Challenge Of Following Up After Your First Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Lecrae Shares Excitement For Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj Shouldn’t Take The Stand In Brother’s Rape Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]