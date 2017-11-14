Gary’s Tea: Torrei Hart Has A Message For Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Torrei Hart joined Gary With Da Tea to sip on all of the celebrity news he had for the day, including an update on Tyrese. When Gary With Da Tea reported that Tyrese made an emotional appeal to fans about his album, Torrei had a response to his call to action! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Torrei Hart Ain’t Worried About Gary With Da Tea’s Messiness (Or Her Ex-Husband) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Torrei Hart Discusses What Helped Her Get Over Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Tyrese Really Find The Source Of His Erratic Behavior So Easily? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Tyrese Lied About Getting Money From Will & Jada? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]