Torrei Hart Ain’t Worried About Gary With Da Tea’s Messiness (Or Her Ex-Husband) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Torrei Hart was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio with Gary With Da Tea! She talked about her fabulous new hair care line, which she says is for all different kinds of hair, regardless of ethnicity and hair type. She also revealed that the business is independent black-woman-owned!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Plus, watch how, throughout their conversation, Torrei decides not to entertain Gary With Da Tea’s Kevin-Hart-related shade. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Torrei Hart Had To Shut Amber Rose All The Way Down [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Torrei Hart Discusses What Helped Her Get Over Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: What Torrei Hart Can Learn From Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Latest
:
Famous Family Swirls
36 photos Launch gallery
1. Tamera Mowry Housley
Source:Instagram
1 of 36
2. Tracee Ellis Ross & her Dad
Source:Tracee's Instagram
2 of 36
3. Kanye & Kim Kardashian West
Source:Kim Instagram
3 of 36
4. Colin Kaepernick
Source:Instagram
4 of 36
5. Ty Burrell and Family
5 of 36
6. Alfre Woodard, Roderick Spencer, Mavis & Duncan
6 of 36
7. Paula Patton and son Julian
7 of 36
8. Heidi Klum and children
8 of 36
9. Joely Fisher and family
9 of 36
10. Hank, Kendra and Hank, Jr.
10 of 36
11. Sandra Bullock
11 of 36
12. Mariska Hargitay and family
12 of 36
13. Mary Louise Parker
13 of 36
14. Gary & Kenya Owen
14 of 36
15. Hugh Jackman
15 of 36
16. Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw
16 of 36
17. Kristin Davis
17 of 36
18. Charlize Theron
18 of 36
19. Brad, Angie & children
19 of 36
20. Chris Noth and Tara Wilson
20 of 36
21. Connie Britton
21 of 36
22. Madonna and children
22 of 36
23. Tom Cruise
23 of 36
24. Jillian Michaels, Heidi Rhoades, Lukensia & Pheonix
24 of 36
25. Halle Berry & Oliver Marinez
25 of 36
26. Katherine Hiegl, Josh Kelly and daughter
26 of 36
27. Jane Fonda
27 of 36
28. Michelle Pfeiffer and family
28 of 36
29. Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo
29 of 36
30. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
30 of 36
31. Justin, Keisha Chambers and daughter
31 of 36
32. Kimora, Russell, Djimon and children
32 of 36
33. Meg and Daisy Ryan
33 of 36
34. Mellody Hobson & George Lucas
34 of 36
35. Vanessa, Kobe and daughters
35 of 36
36. President Obama when he was a boy with mom, sister and stepdad
36 of 36