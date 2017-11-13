RSMS Videos
Torrei Hart Ain’t Worried About Gary With Da Tea’s Messiness (Or Her Ex-Husband) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 1 hour ago
Torrei Hart was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio with Gary With Da Tea! She talked about her fabulous new hair care line, which she says is for all different kinds of hair, regardless of ethnicity and hair type. She also revealed that the business is independent black-woman-owned!

Plus, watch how, throughout their conversation, Torrei decides not to entertain Gary With Da Tea’s Kevin-Hart-related shade. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Gary With Da Tea , Torrei Hart

