Did Tyrese Really Find The Source Of His Erratic Behavior So Easily? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyrese‘s social media outbursts have made the R&B crooner the subject of a lot of worry, scrutiny and ridicule from fans. After several concerning Instagram rants, (and one pretty strange live rendition of Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get It On,”) Tyrese left fans really wondering about the state of his health.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well, he wrote out a public apology over the weekend after he said he had identified the source of the problem: his medication. But is it all so simple? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Will Tyrese Fans Save His Marriage By Purchasing His Music? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Tyrese Lied About Getting Money From Will & Jada? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Tyrese Promise To Pay A Kid’s Tuition With Will Smith’s Money? [EXCLUSIVE]