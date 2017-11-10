Front Page
Meek Mill Has The Governor Of Pennsylvania Fighting For Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
So much news and so little time on today’s Trending Topics. Rick Ross scores a part in “Meet the Blacks 2.” The movie will be filmed in Atlanta and fans should get excited about this comedy. Meek Mill continues to make headlines as celebrities and more are speaking out about his sentence.

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf is calling for Mill’s case to be dropped and thinks his sentence is unfair. Chris Brown’s painting is going for $500,000 on Ebay. OJ Simpson recently got kicked out of a hotel because they said he was being disruptive and drunk.

