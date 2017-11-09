Did The Judge In Meek Mill’s Case Try And Get Him To Sign With His Friends Label?

Meek Mill has been making headlines recently after violating his probation. According to XXL the rapper was sentenced to two to four years in prison. Judge Genece Brinkley in court cited a failed drug test as well as restricted his travel. Mill’s lawyer though claims that she was“ crossing the line of professionalism and traditional conduct.”

Judge Brinkley allegedly asked the rapper to leave Roc Nation and sign with her friends label. The lawyer said, “When she requests he leaves his current management Roc Nation — which is one of the most important management companies in the world — and goes back to a local Philadelphia guy who has a spotted past because she had a personal relationship with him as manager, again, she’s doing something that a judge would never be doing, having a personal interest.”

Since the sentencing occurred rappers Jay-Z, T.I. as well as Nipsey Hussle has always come to his defense. Jay-Z wrote, “The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.” We will keep you posted on this story.

