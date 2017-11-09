Why Meek Mill’s New Prison Sentence Isn’t Actually That Outrageous [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meek Mill was suddenly tossed back into prison earlier this week, after a judge handed him 2-4 years in prison for a probation violation. The judge’s sentence comes after Meek Mill was arrested a few times over the course of the last year. Fans and peers of the rapper were incensed by the news, citing the fact that the charges he was arrested on have since been dropped.

By Attorney Griggs explains that it doesn’t matter that the charges have been dropped- it matters that he had gotten arrested in the first place. In fact, when you really look at the system and the way it works, the judge has been super accommodating for Meek Mill recently. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley morning Show.”

