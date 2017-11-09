How Meek Mill Got Caught In The Cycle Of The Legal System [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meek Mill got locked up again this week, after a judge sentenced him to another 2-4 years in prison for violating parole. The arrests that were the cause of these violations are attached to charges that have since been dropped. The fact that the judge still chosen to punish Meek is what has sparked outrage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But incidents like these are what make Meek’s 11-year probation sentence a trap that is hard to break out of. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Meek Mill’s New Prison Sentence Isn’t Actually That Outrageous [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Meek Mill Explains Why He’s On Probation For 16 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Why He Posted Video Of Himself Tripping Down The Stairs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More 20 photos Launch gallery Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More 1. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2 1 of 20 2. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2 2 of 20 3. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2 3 of 20 4. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2 4 of 20 5. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 5 of 20 6. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 6 of 20 7. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 7 of 20 8. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 8 of 20 9. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2 9 of 20 10. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 10 of 20 11. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 11 of 20 12. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 1 12 of 20 13. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 1 13 of 20 14. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 1 14 of 20 15. 2017 Made In America – Day 1 15 of 20 16. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 1 16 of 20 17. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 1 17 of 20 18. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 1 18 of 20 19. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 19 of 20 20. 2017 Made In America – Day 2 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading How Meek Mill Got Caught In The Cycle Of The Legal System [EXCLUSIVE] Made In America 2017: Jay Z, Beyonce, Solange & More