How Meek Mill Got Caught In The Cycle Of The Legal System [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill got locked up again this week, after a judge sentenced him to another 2-4 years in prison for violating parole. The arrests that were the cause of these violations are attached to charges that have since been dropped. The fact that the judge still chosen to punish Meek is what has sparked outrage.
But incidents like these are what make Meek’s 11-year probation sentence a trap that is hard to break out of. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
