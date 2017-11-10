How Black Tony Wants To Carry Out His Masterplan To Redirect Traffic [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony is hype when he’s got one of the city trucks that are responsible for drawing out the lines on the road. Black Tony is super hype to draw out lines on the road and confuse everyone, but he has to hide the truck while he waits out the rain! He explains how he even came up on the truck in the first place. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

