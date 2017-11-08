Black Tony
Black Tony Says Flo From Progressive Took Him Back To Her Hotel [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony says he randomly met”Flo” from the Progressive Commercials, and she was crazy about him! He says they had a couple of drinks and went back to her hotel room, but now he can’t escape! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

