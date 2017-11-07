Black Tony
Black Tony Accuses Rickey Smiley Of Setting Him Up To Miss Book Tour Stops [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley ready to cuss him out because he thinks Rickey is setting him up to keep missing him on his book tour. He says he is calling from Dallas, looking for the radio station that Rickey Smiley is at on his book tour. but Rickey has already moved on to Oklahoma City, because Black Tony keeps taking too long to get to him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Black Tony

