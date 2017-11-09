Did Sean Kingston Really Have A Thing With Serena Williams? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sean Kingston was doing an interview with BBC Radios 1’s “Smashed With Sloth,” which uniquely requires its interviewees to drink heavily and answer personal questions. During the interview, he revealed some advice he game to Justin Bieber in regard to his love, Selena Gomez. But most notably, he was asked who was the most famous lady he’s ever been with- Serena Williams.

We know, we’re shocked too. But Kingston gave a detailed account of his experience with her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

