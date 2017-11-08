TJ Maxx Owner Still Paying Employees That Live In Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is still feeling the effects and devastation that was brought on by Hurricane Maria. People there are still without electricity, clean water and most haven’t been able to work in nearly two months. According to Huffington Post, the owner of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods are still paying their associates.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

These workers haven’t been able to go back, but are still able to receive full time paychecks. The company said, “Based on the devastating situation in Puerto Rico, we can confirm that we have continued to pay our TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods associates on the island. We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances.” Even the vice president of communications talked about the 29 stores located in Puerto Rico, but isn’t sure how many will remain closed.

A father of one of the workers spoke out in a Facebook message thanking the company for allowing income to still come into their household. Restoring power has been a long process and there has been no word on when it will come back on everywhere. In a report certain regions had power, but the delays keep happening.

RELATED: Google To Help Provide Cell Service For Puerto Rico

RELATED: 5 Unbelievable Trump Moments In Puerto Rico [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jay Z Performs On “SNL” And Gives Fat Joe A Plane To Help In Puerto Rico [EXCLUSIVE]