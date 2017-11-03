Black Tony Escapes From Police Using Gary With Da Tea’s License [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony found himself in hot water one morning when the police investigated his friend’s chop shop. He called Rickey Smiley from the back of the police car and informed everybody that he handed Gary With Da Tea‘s license to the police when they asked for ID. Now, as he waits to hear wants next from the back of the police car, he contemplates running away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Rejoices When Mike Mike’s Baby Comes Out White [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Embarrassed When Mike Mike Announces The Sex Of Their Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Mike Mike Wants To Hang Out With Rickey Smiley For July 4th [EXCLUSIVE]