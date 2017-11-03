Black Tony Rejoices When Mike Mike’s Baby Comes Out White [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

You might remember how devastated Black Tony was when Mike Mike, the stud he was messing with, got pregnant and told him he was the father. Well, he called up Rickey Smiley from the hospital right after she delivered the baby. He was ecstatic when the baby came out white with red hair- turns out Mike Mike had another lover around the same time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Is Embarrassed When Mike Mike Announces The Sex Of Their Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Mike Mike Wants To Hang Out With Rickey Smiley For July 4th [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mike Mike On Why She Punched Black Tony At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]