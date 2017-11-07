News You Can't Use
Home > News You Can't Use

Special K Reveals Little-Known African Origins Of Ghetto Names [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K

Posted 1 min ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Special K decided to take the opportunity in this edition of News You Can’t Use to shed some light on the names that are typically used in the black community, and are viewed in a negative light from folks outside the culture. These names might have a reputation as “ghetto,” Special K explains, but they often have African roots and meanings that are actually of significance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Talks To D Fresh About What Inspired Him To Write “Pants Up Guns Down” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Feels A Little Gay After This Beyonce-Related Argument [EXCLUSIVE]


The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Special K Reveals Little-Known African Origins Of Ghetto Names [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

News You Can't Use , Special K

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show