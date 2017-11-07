Special K Reveals Little-Known African Origins Of Ghetto Names [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K decided to take the opportunity in this edition of News You Can’t Use to shed some light on the names that are typically used in the black community, and are viewed in a negative light from folks outside the culture. These names might have a reputation as “ghetto,” Special K explains, but they often have African roots and meanings that are actually of significance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

