Special K Feels A Little Gay After This Beyonce-Related Argument [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K was arguing with somebody about whether Beyonce or Rihanna is the badder chick between them. When he got seriously invested in his preference for Beyonce, it made him wonder. Plus, he runs down some thought-provoking questions that will blow your mind. Click on the audio player to hear more in this edition of News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Amber Lee On Separating Herself From Beyonce’s Sound [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles’ Birthday Wish To Beyonce Was Heartbreaking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED:Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest
:
It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]
22 photos Launch gallery
1. Rita Brent, Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 22
2. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2 of 22
3. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. Juicy
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
3 of 22
4. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 22
5. Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 22
6. Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 22
7. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 22
8. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 22
9. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 22
10. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 22
11. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 22
12. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
12 of 22
13. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 22
14. Special K & DeRay Davis
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
14 of 22
15. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 22
16. Special K & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
16 of 22
17. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
17 of 22
18. Special K in Black & White
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
18 of 22
19. DC Young Fly Special K & Kountry Wayne
Source:Instagram
19 of 22
20. Special K
Source:RSMS
20 of 22
21. Special K
Source:RSMS
21 of 22
22. Special K
22 of 22