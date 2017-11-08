Why Wendy Williams Doesn’t Want Tamar Braxton On Her Show

Wendy Williams has had a career based off having juicy interviews with many celebrities and sharing a lot of gossip. Williams expressed recently according to BET that she doesn’t want to have Tamar Braxton on her show. Tamar recently filed for divorce from her husband, Vincent Herbert and is making her media rounds to talk about her reality show.

“Tamar & Vince” will premiere on November 9th on WE TV and Tamar is going to talk about the new season, but won’t talk about it with Wendy. She is a really good friend of Tamar’s and doesn’t want to get involved.

Williams said, “Tamar, she wants to come to our show, but on account of — I can’t. I’m sorry you all, I can’t. Like, I can’t. What do you say? I used her powder room for God’s sakes! I went into her refrigerator and took water, so it’s different than any other guest coming here. And I know you all would love to hear the rest of the story, but you are gonna have to hear that someplace else. I am tapped out!” Guess fans will have to go somewhere else to see the interview with Tamar.

