Joseline Hernandez Alleges That Reality Shows Give The Cast Drugs

Posted 1 hour ago
Mr Rugs' All Black Affair

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez is known for speaking the truth about many things and yesterday she alleged something many were shocked about. Hernandez commented on a post and talked about how drug use happens a lot on reality television. According to The Jasmine Brand, she was chiming in on some Andy Cohen vs Kathy Griffin controversy.

Griffin had spoke out about how Cohen asked her to do cocaine. That’s when Hernandez stepped in and said, “Why she act like this is new. All the reality shows give cast members drugs alcohol and they tell you who to beat up too. Girl, handle business behind closed doors.” Do you think what Joseline Hernandez said is true?

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

