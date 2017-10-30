Joseline Hernandez On Why She Won’t Collaborate With Cardi B Just Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Joseline Hernandez came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She talked with Gary With Da Tea and Headkrack about Cardi B‘s amazing rise to prominence, and why it’s a gift and a curse. She talks about the dangers of making in big too fast, and being glad that it took her seven years to get played on the radio.

Joseline also talked about her long history in the business with Nicki Minaj, and the reason she’d have to wait before hopping onto a Cardi B song. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

