Prank Call: Employees Confused By Man Cashing His “Reparations Check” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls a bunch of businesses to figure out how much he will get charged to cash his “reparations” check, “for the slavery.” Needless to say, everyone is pretty confused by the request. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

