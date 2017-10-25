Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls Employer To Get Son That Just Got Out Of Jail A Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s hard out here to get a job, but especially when you are just getting out of jail. Roy Woods Jr. prank calls a woman and tells her that his son got a job there several years ago, but got arrested his first day. When he gets out of jail today he will have their employee shirt and he wants his job back.

The woman on the phone mentions she doesn’t remember giving him a job and if it was several years ago he doesn’t have the job anymore. Wood told her that he is still bringing him because there has to be a job he can do. The woman got fed up with arguing and hangs up.

