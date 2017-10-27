Black Tony Breaks Down When Rickey Smiley Says Gucci Mane Is With Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony was supposed to meet Rickey Smiley at the Alabama Theater, but of course, he went to the wrong place. He called up all upset because he believes nobody showed up to where Rickey told him to go. When Rickey tells him to hurry about and get there to catch a performance from Gucci Mane, Black Tony has a complete meltdown. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

