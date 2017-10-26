Black Tony
Home > Black Tony

Black Tony Is Selling Parts From A Car He Found Outside of Quiktrip [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 7 hours ago
106 reads
Leave a comment

After swearing to Rickey Smiley that he’ll attend the Magic City Classic, Black Tony says he “came up” on a ’93 Crown Vic the night before.  He said somebody left it running in front of Quiktrip, so he teamed up with a man named Willy Lee to take the car a part and sell off the parts.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Willy Lee hopped onto the phone and listed all the parts he’s got for sale. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Observes 1-Year Anniversary Of Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has Romphims For All The Men Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Hungover & Has A Breakdown [EXCLUSIVE] 

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

21 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

Continue reading Black Tony Is Selling Parts From A Car He Found Outside of Quiktrip [EXCLUSIVE]

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

The 3rd annual In Style Awards took place on Monday night in Los Angeles, California at The Getty Center and young Hollywood brought their fashion A-game. Click through our gallery and check out a 70’s inspired Zendaya, Empire star Serayah and more strutting their style on the red carpet. You don’t want to miss!

 

 

Black Tony

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show