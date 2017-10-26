Black Tony Is Selling Parts From A Car He Found Outside of Quiktrip [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After swearing to Rickey Smiley that he’ll attend the Magic City Classic, Black Tony says he “came up” on a ’93 Crown Vic the night before. He said somebody left it running in front of Quiktrip, so he teamed up with a man named Willy Lee to take the car a part and sell off the parts.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Willy Lee hopped onto the phone and listed all the parts he’s got for sale. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Observes 1-Year Anniversary Of Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has Romphims For All The Men Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Hungover & Has A Breakdown [EXCLUSIVE]