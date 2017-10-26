Black Tony Is Selling Parts From A Car He Found Outside of Quiktrip [EXCLUSIVE]

After swearing to Rickey Smiley that he’ll attend the Magic City Classic, Black Tony says he “came up” on a ’93 Crown Vic the night before. He said somebody left it running in front of Quiktrip, so he teamed up with a man named Willy Lee to take the car a part and sell off the parts.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Willy Lee hopped onto the phone and listed all the parts he’s got for sale. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Observes 1-Year Anniversary Of Gucci Mane Getting Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Has Romphims For All The Men Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Hungover & Has A Breakdown [EXCLUSIVE]
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards
1. ZENDAYA1 of 21
2. ZENDAYA2 of 21
3. ZENDAYA3 of 21
4. SERAYAH4 of 21
5. SERAYAH5 of 21
6. SERAYAH6 of 21
7. SERAYAH7 of 21
8. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY8 of 21
9. HALLE BAILEY9 of 21
10. CHLOE x HALLE BAILEY10 of 21
11. KELLY ROWLAND11 of 21
12. KELLY ROWLAND12 of 21
13. SELENA GOMEZ13 of 21
14. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals14 of 21
15. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals15 of 21
16. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals16 of 21
17. InStyle Presents Third Annual ‘InStyle Awards’ – Red Carpet17 of 21
18. DEMI LOVATO18 of 21
19. DEMI LOVATO19 of 21
20. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals20 of 21
21. 3rd Annual InStyle Awards – Arrivals21 of 21