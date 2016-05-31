Is This Why Blac Chyna Isn’t Marrying Rob Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea shares his thoughts about why Blac Chyna isn't marrying Rob Kardashian right away.

| 05.31.16
Gary With Da Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” has a theory about why Blac Chyna isn’t in a rush to marry her unborn baby’s father Rob Kardashian, but do you agree with it? But that’s not all–Gary also has the latest gossip about two more allegedly pregnant women: Solange and Angela Simmons aka “Guess She’s Not A Virgin After All.”

Watch him spill the Tea with comedian Special K in between shots of shade thrown in this video, and listen to Gary’s Tea LIVE on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST! Get more of Gary’s very messy Tea here.

