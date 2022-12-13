2022 , best of 2022 , music
22 Songs That Were On Repeat In 2022

  
2022 recap

Source: 2022 recap / Reach Media

From the Afrobeats appreciation, Beyonce’ coming back, and Memphis getting shine, musically, 2022 was a great year for music.

This year R&B and hip-hop saw a range of music come to the forefront and plenty of new artists took the music industry by storm.  Beyonce’ and Drake “resurfaced” club music with ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Honestly, Nevermind‘, viral sensations like GloRilla and Ice Spice made their debut, and everyone vibed out to afrobeats.

Along with radio, social media played a huge part in the song we’ve heard over and over. Now that we’re at the end of the year, it’s the perfect time to remember those specific songs were on repeat!

Check out the list below of 22 songs that we repeatedly heard throughout the year.

1. Latto – Big Energy

2. Beyonce’ – Break My Soul

3. Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

4. Burna Boy – Last Last

5. Wizkid – Essence ft. Tems

6. Hitkidd, GloRilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

7. Chris Brown – Under The Influence

8. Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

9. Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

10. Silk Sonic – Smokin Out The Window

11. Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B – No Love

12. Ari Lennox – Pressure

13. Gunna, Future, Young Thug – pushin P

14. Lil Baby – In A Minute

15. Rob49 ft. Lil Baby – Vulture Island V2

16. Nardo Wick – Me or Sum ft. Future, Lil Baby

17. Drake – Sticky

18. Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

19. Beyonce’ – Cuff It

20. Drake & 21 Savage – Jimmy Cooks

21. Lizzo – About Damn Time

22. Ice Spice – Munch (Feelin’ U)

