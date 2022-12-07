Future Wrote These Top-Charting Songs For Other Artists Like Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fans recently discovered Future wrote “Drunk In Love” for Beyoncé and uncovered the reference track on YouTube. The rapper has created a name and cult following for himself, but fans are even more impressed by his stellar pen. Check out some of the top-charting songs Future has written and referenced for other artists inside.

Future first found public musical notoriety in 2011, gaining traction in his hometown of Atlanta when his songs were played by DJ Esco in the notable strip club, Magic City. However, it was 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive mixtape that propelled him to international success.

The successful rapper was working long before the rap community acknowledged him as a rap superstar. Future’s connection to the legendary Dungeon Family is what accelerated his music career in ways most rappers are not privileged to have. He is the cousin to Dungeon Family member and Organized Noize producer Rico Wade. Future learned from the greats in his family and hometown and continued to develop his craft as a musician and songwriter.

In a Dash Radio interview, Dungeon Family and Goodie Mob member Gipp Goodie once gave Future his props for his career progression and divine timing, “Sometimes, people’s time is when it’s time.” He also added that, “Future is Hip Hop. Future is us. So I think Future just done found his niche and coming from the Dungeon Family he knew how to blow up his persona because he got [Big] Gipp, he got [Andre] 3000, he got Cee-lo, he got so many of us around him.”

Aside from building up his name as a world renowned artist, he has been a part of the music industry at large. Future’s masterful pen is what has leveled up his career in a completely new way. He’s written hits for the industry’s biggest talents like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.

Fans uncovered the reference track for Beyoncé’s popular song “Drunk In Love,” where he reveals that it almost made his own album.

Check out a list of some of the hit songs Future has written for other artists below:

Future Wrote These Top-Charting Songs For Other Artists Like Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” was originally published on globalgrind.com