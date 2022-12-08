Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As the year of 2022 comes to an end, Black people and more specifically Black Women have continued to make positive monumental moments in history around the world!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From Susan M. Collins, Ph.D, the first Black woman to serve as the president and CEO of a Federal bank and Attorney Rachael Rollins officially became the first Black women to ever occupy this title in Massachusetts to Quinta Brunson, Deborah Cox and so many others! There are a lot of accomplishments to celebrate this year!

Check out the list below of 12 Black Women who made history in 2022!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: 5 Black Women Making History In 2022

SEE: Year In Viral: The 22 Messiest Social Media Moments of 2022

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

12 Black Women Who Made History In 2022 was originally published on mymajicdc.com