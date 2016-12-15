Prenups Of The Rich & Famous was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Kandi had her lawyers carefully craft a prenuptial agreement that was meant to actually protect both she and Todd in the event of a divorce — but Todd's lawyer wasn't keen on having him sign it so quickly. . . or so the story line goes on the reality show. Apparently, he said he signed the prenup to prove once and for all his love for and commitment to Kandi.

2. Tony Parker & Eva Longoria Eva & Tony definitely had a prenuptial agreement signed the month before their wedding and updated two years later. Apparently, her prenup with Tony included a clause that she would not seek alimony if they were to divorce. After rumors of infidelity (Tony), Eva indicated she wanted spousal support and filed for divorce in Los Angeles. Tony filed his divorce papers in Texas to ensure the prenup held up.

3. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Gabrielle said in an article that she asked her famous ball player husband for a preup to make sure she understood that she wasn't after his millions.

4. NeNe & Gregg Leakes The first time these two wed, Gregg had more money than NeNe and did not ask her to sign a prenup. The second time around, NeNe had a lot more money and insisted that Gregg sign one. He resisted a little but finally gave in stating that they really didn't need one because they would never divorce again.

5. Liz Taylor & Larry Fortensky Liz and Larry met in rehab, fell in love, signed a prenup and got married at Neverland Ranch. Typically, a prenup dictates what happens once the marriage ends; however, their prenup stipulated that in order for Fortensky to receive his cool million, he had to stay married to Liz for five years. That is exactly what he did.

6. Beyonce & Jay-Z The source claimed that the agreement states if the couple's marriage dissolves, Beyonce will get a $10 million lump sum, plus she would receive $1 million more for each year of marriage. Bey's payout would not stop there; she would also receive $5 million for each child she had to compensate her for loss of income during pregnancy. She could also have access to Jay-Z's private jet and his extensive car collection which includes a 1959 Rolls Royce convertible worth around a million bucks.

7. Michael & Juanita Jordan Michael and Juanita had no prenuptial agreement, but Juanita walked away from the marriage in 2006 with $168 million, their shared Chicago mansion and custody of the couple's three children.

8. Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes There was a prenup in place and apparently all Katie really wanted was OUT. After Katie filed for divorce, they reached a super speedy settlement and all told, Tom will pay $400,000 a year in child support and Katie will not receive any spousal support.

9. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian According to reports, the entire process for Kim and Kanye's prenup was extremely painless and drama free and that Kanye didn't even think they need one. Apparently, they went with the standard prenup for the extremely rich and famous. Kim will get $1 million for each year they were married, but no more than $10 million. Also, she'll get their Bel Air home, all of the gifts that Kanye got her, and she will be the sole beneficiary of one of Kanye's $20 million life insurance policies.

10. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon There are no details on the prenuptial agreement between these two, however, there seemed to be some speculation that one did not exist. Once this tidbit of info got back to Mariah, she apparently told a friend that anyone who thinks she and Nick didn't have a prenup is smoking something!!!

11. Roseanne Barr & Tom Arnold Roseanne was so madly in love with Tom when they wed, that she actually fired her lawyer for even suggesting the couple sign a prenup. Big Mistake! After the marriage of only four years failed, Tom was awarded $50 million of Roseanne's money.

12. Khloe Kardashian & Lamor Odom A source revealed that Khloe will be entitled to $500,000 for each year married to Lamar. She would only be entitled to spousal support from Lamar for half the length of their marriage, which would be less than two years and she will remain as the beneficiary on a $10 million life insurance policy Lamar has and that will remain for the rest of their lives. Other little perks in the prenup . . . $25K a month in support, the house, a new car at the end of every lease cycle, $5K a month for shopping, $1K a month for beauty care, and season court-side Lakers tickets for her whole family.

13. Kevin Federline & Britney Spears Britney actually had an ironclad prenup in place, but that didn't stop K-Fed. The backup dancer and aspiring rapper finally walked away with a million plus $20,000 a month in child support. His claim to fame now is appearing on celebrity weight-loss shows.

14. Janet Jackson & Rene Elizondo, Jr. This couple wed in 1991 and kept their marriage under the radar. Over the course of their 13-year marriage, they grew apart and eventually split for good in 2000. He sued Janet for spousal support, claiming that he'd been forced under duress to sign a prenuptial agreement. At the end of all the messy courtroom action, Elizondo came away with an estimated $10 million in cash.

15. Jennifer Lopez & Cris Judd These two married in September 2001 after a whirlwind courtship. They met in Spain when he was hired to direct her video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing," and they had instant chemistry. The couple split up in 2002 and Judd took away a massive settlement of around $14 million after only nine months of matrimony.

16. The Dream & Christina Milian These two got married in September 2009 and filed for divorce in February of 2010. The Dream agreed to (without the advice of counsels) to visitation with their child as the parties can best work out. She will receive $10K monthly in child support, $3,500 monthly in alimony for two years or upon remarriage. They both got to keep their own possessions, jewelry, businesses and she got to keep her Mercedes G55. The only thing The Dream tried to back out of was an agreement pertaining to Justin Bieber's "Baby" single which he co-wrote. According to documents, he had originally agreed to give Christina 10% of royalties that he earned from the hit single. I'm guessing 10% of those earning were worth more than he originally estimated.

17. Evelyn Lozada & Chad Johnson The mini marriage between Chad and Evelyn only lasted around 42 days. Chad admitted that the two had a prenup and believed that it should be enforced — especially the part about who pays for the lawyers and stated that he wanted a judge to block Ev's request that he foot the bill for her legal fees. According to Chad, there was a provision in the prenup in which the two sides agreed to pay their own way if they were to split up.

18. Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren Elin's original prenup with Tiger Woods saw her getting $20 million. After the pro-golfer's affairs came to light, Elin agreed to stay with Tiger only under the terms of a new prenup. In the end, she walked away anyway, taking $110 million with her. This amount does not include child support and other amenities.