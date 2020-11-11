Makin’ Boss Moves Like Her Auntie: Meet Kamala Harris Niece, Meena Harris [Photos]

The Vice President of the United States Of America Kamala Harris is no stranger to working hard. In fact, this trait was passed down to her family, and her niece Meena Harris is making money moves! Daughter of Maya Harris, Meena was born in Oakland California in 1984.

At the age of 36 years-young, Meena Harris is a lawyer, children’s book author ‘Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea‘, and owner/founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign. Kamala’s niece is always on social media supporting her auntie and it is adorable!

Check out some pictures of our Vice Presidents niece, Meena Harris below!

