After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman, and first South Asian vice president.

When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley.

Here are some of their reactions below:

SEE ALSO:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Addresses The Nation: “While I May Be The First Woman In This Office, I Will Not Be The Last!”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was originally published on blackamericaweb.com