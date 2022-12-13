Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

SMH, Lil Fizz is at it again yall and it’s for reasons we would never imagine.

Lil Fizz has been trending yet again because of an OnlyFans Nude video leak. If you’ll remember, earlier this year in February, Lil Fizz went viral for leaking videos of his mushroom top. B2K fans were quite shocked at the surprise they got, and in the best way.

Now Lil Fizz is trending for leaked videos of his backside. Twitter is unmatched as usual people are very confused. Someone said, Never ever in my life did I think I’d ever see Lil Fizz from that angle. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood don’t come on no more?!

To watch the actual video, click sensitive content here at your own discretion.

Check out what the people are saying:

Oh No! Lil Fizz Shows His Butt Off…Literally & Twitter is Flabbergasted! was originally published on rnbphilly.com