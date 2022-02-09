Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Whewww Chile!

Nelly has Twitter talking after a video of a woman giving him oral sex started circulating, and not in the best way.

Nelly was getting the super gawk gawk 3000! While you didn’t see Nelly’s face, you saw hers. The almost three-minute-long sex clip showed and exposed all of Nelly’s man parts as the unknown woman performed fellatio.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Allegedly the video was posted to Nelly’s Instagram story by accident for his 3.3 million followers to see. After the post went live on his story, it was quickly deleted.

And chilee once, Twitter got ahold of this, the tweets started tweeting. Lol someone commented, “Ashanti really had to love him” and “It’s not giving what I thought it’d give,” an obvious jab at his penis size.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Kim Kardashian Rep Say There Is No 2nd Sex Tape On Laptop Kanye Got From Ray J

SEE: Shantel Jackson Opens Up About Why She And Nelly Split After Seven Years Of Dating

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nelly Posts and Deletes Video Of Sexual Acts On Instagram…Black Twitter Responds was originally published on rnbphilly.com