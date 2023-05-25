Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and Lauren Sanchez, a television personality and former news anchor, have been involved in a highly publicized romantic relationship and is now engaged. Their relationship came to light in early 2019 when it was reported that Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.
It was later revealed that Bezos had been in a relationship with Sanchez, who was married to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell at the time. The news of their relationship caused a significant amount of media attention due to Bezos’s fame and divorce. Since, the engagement, Bezos has resumed construction on his $175 million home.
Located in Beverly Hills, CA, the three-story super mansion was previously owned by former Warner Bros president Jack Warner. It is a 9-acre plot of land and the mansion’s design was intended to be one of the most expansive and lavish homes in the area. The plans for the property included over 13,000 square feet and a mansion with amenities such as a gym, a tennis court, a golf course, a swimming pool, and a guest house.
In the meantime, Jeff has been kicking it with his newly attained fiance. Check out some photos below:
Jeff Bezos Resumes $175 Million Home Construction After Lauren Sánchez Engagement was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. F1 Grand Prix of Miami – Final PracticeSource:Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 06: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
2. Celebrity Sightings In Aspen – December 29, 2022Source:Getty
ASPEN, CO – DECEMBER 29: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen on December 29, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by BG041/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
3. Celebrity Sightings In Aspen – December 28, 2022Source:Getty
ASPEN CO – DECEMBER 28: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen on December 28, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
4. LACMA Art + Film Gala ArrivalsSource:Getty
Jeffrey Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
5. Celebrity Sightings In Europe – October 15, 2022Source:Getty
ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 15: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen on October 15, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
6. “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” World Premiere – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 30: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” World Premiere at Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
7. Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” – Red CarpetSource:Getty
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” held at The Culver Studios on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
8. Robin Hood Benefit 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 09: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
9. Robin Hood Benefit 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 09: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
10. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – May 01, 2022Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen in SoHo on May 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
11. Vanity Fair x Prada Party at the 2023 Cannes Film FestivalSource:Getty
CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 20: Ginevra Elkann, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 20, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)








