Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Are Interested In Buying The Washington Commanders

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z’s NFL ties are getting stronger and stronger.

Not only is he already behind Roc Nation’s sports agency, but now he’s set his sights on becoming an owner of the Washington Commanders. But the billionaire isn’t going in by himself– he’ll be getting some help from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as both team up to make a joint bid at ownership.

AfroTech previously reported that Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder are open to selling the team –or taking on a minority owner- and have even hired Bank of America to get the process going.

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions,” the press release read. “The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

According to CNN, a source with insider knowledge confirmed that Bezos is interested in the team, but when the Commanders were asked about the Amazon founder, they diplomatically said, “we are not commenting on who has or has not expressed interest.”

Roc Nation hasn’t officially commented on the matter either, but this isn’t Hov’s first time owning a sports team. For 10 years, from 2003-2013, he was a part owner of the Brooklyn Nets. He reportedly paid $1 million to be a minority owner and played a huge role in the team’s relocation from New Jersey to his native Brooklyn, New York.

He’d eventually sell his portion for a reported $1.5 million when he wanted to venture into the sports agency industry to halt any conflicts of interest. However, it’s unclear if he has to relinquish his ties to Roc Nation Sports if he does become an owner of the Commanders, which, according to Forbes, is reportedly worth $5.6 billion.

Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Are Interested In Buying The Washington Commanders was originally published on cassiuslife.com